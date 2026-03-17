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Aaron Nesmith
Indiana Pacers

Aaron Nesmith

Indiana Pacers • #23 SF

Aaron Nesmith And Pacers Face Knicks On March 17

Aaron Nesmith and the Indiana Pacers play the New York Knicks on Tuesday, March 17. Nesmith's points prop was 13.5 as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Nesmith totaled 32 points in his last action, a 134-123 loss to the Bucks on March 15. Nesmith is averaging 13.5 points, 4.3 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.6 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are scoring 110.6 points per contest against the Knicks, which ranks their defense fifth in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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