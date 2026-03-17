Aaron Nesmith And Pacers Face Knicks On March 17

Nesmith totaled 32 points in his last action, a 134-123 loss to the Bucks on March 15. Nesmith is averaging 13.5 points, 4.3 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.6 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are scoring 110.6 points per contest against the Knicks, which ranks their defense fifth in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.