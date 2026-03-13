Aaron Nesmith And Pacers Take On Knicks On March 13

In his last game on March 10, Nesmith put up 29 points in a 114-109 loss to the Kings. Nesmith is averaging 13.1 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.6 blocks per game this season.

The Knicks are conceding 110.9 points per contest, which ranks fifth in the league.

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