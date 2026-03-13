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Aaron Nesmith
Indiana Pacers

Aaron Nesmith

Indiana Pacers • #23 SF

Aaron Nesmith And Pacers Take On Knicks On March 13

Aaron Nesmith and the Indiana Pacers play the New York Knicks on Friday, March 13. Nesmith's points prop was 11.5 as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game on March 10, Nesmith put up 29 points in a 114-109 loss to the Kings. Nesmith is averaging 13.1 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.6 blocks per game this season.

The Knicks are conceding 110.9 points per contest, which ranks fifth in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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