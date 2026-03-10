FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Aaron Nesmith And Pacers Take On Kings On March 10

Aaron Nesmith and the Indiana Pacers play the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday, March 10. Nesmith's points prop was 12.5 as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Nesmith put up nine points in his last action, a 131-111 loss to the Trail Blazers on March 8. Nesmith is averaging 12.6 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.6 blocks per game this season.

The Kings rank 28th in the NBA in points allowed, conceding 121.1 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

