Aaron Nesmith And Pacers Face Bucks On March 15

Last time out on March 13, Nesmith recorded 12 points in a 101-92 loss to the Knicks. Nesmith is averaging 13.1 points, 4.4 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.6 blocks per game this season.

The Bucks rank 17th in the NBA in points allowed, conceding 116.0 points per contest.

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