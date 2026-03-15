Aaron Nesmith And Pacers Face Bucks On March 15
Aaron Nesmith and the Indiana Pacers play the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday, March 15. Nesmith's points prop was 15.5 as of Sunday afternoon.
What It Means
Last time out on March 13, Nesmith recorded 12 points in a 101-92 loss to the Knicks. Nesmith is averaging 13.1 points, 4.4 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.6 blocks per game this season.
The Bucks rank 17th in the NBA in points allowed, conceding 116.0 points per contest.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.