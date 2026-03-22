Aaron Gordon And Nuggets Square Off Against Trail Blazers On March 22
Aaron Gordon and the Denver Nuggets play the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday, March 22. Gordon's points prop was 15.5 as of Sunday afternoon.
What It Means
In his last game on March 20, Gordon put up 16 points in a 121-115 win over the Raptors. Gordon is averaging 16.8 points, 6.0 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.
The Trail Blazers are giving up 117.1 points per game, which ranks 21st in the league.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.