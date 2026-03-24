Aaron Gordon And Nuggets Square Off Against Suns On March 24
Aaron Gordon and the Denver Nuggets play the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday, March 24. Gordon's points prop was 16.5 as of Tuesday evening.
What It Means
In his most recent action, a 128-112 win over the Trail Blazers on March 22, Gordon had 12 points and four assists. Gordon is averaging 16.6 points, 5.9 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.
The Suns rank sixth in the NBA in points allowed, giving up 111.0 points per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.