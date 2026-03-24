Aaron Gordon And Nuggets Square Off Against Suns On March 24

In his most recent action, a 128-112 win over the Trail Blazers on March 22, Gordon had 12 points and four assists. Gordon is averaging 16.6 points, 5.9 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

The Suns rank sixth in the NBA in points allowed, giving up 111.0 points per game.

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