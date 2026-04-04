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Aaron Gordon
Denver Nuggets

Aaron Gordon

Denver Nuggets • #32 F

Aaron Gordon And Nuggets Play Spurs On April 4

Aaron Gordon and the Denver Nuggets play the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday, April 4. Gordon's points prop was 14.5 as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

Gordon tallied six points and two steals in his most recent game, a 130-117 win over the Jazz on April 1. Gordon is averaging 16.3 points, 5.8 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

The Spurs are conceding 111.1 points per game, which ranks sixth in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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