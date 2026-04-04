Aaron Gordon And Nuggets Play Spurs On April 4

Gordon tallied six points and two steals in his most recent game, a 130-117 win over the Jazz on April 1. Gordon is averaging 16.3 points, 5.8 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

The Spurs are conceding 111.1 points per game, which ranks sixth in the NBA.

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