Aaron Gordon
Denver Nuggets

Aaron Gordon

Denver Nuggets • #32 F

Aaron Gordon And Nuggets Square Off Against Rockets On March 11

Aaron Gordon and the Denver Nuggets play the Houston Rockets on Wednesday, March 11. Gordon's points prop was 15.5 as of Wednesday evening.

What It Means

In his last game on March 9, Gordon posted 23 points and 10 rebounds in a 129-126 loss to the Thunder. Gordon is averaging 17.3 points, 6.2 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

The Rockets are allowing 109.7 points per contest, which ranks fourth in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Aaron Gordon

