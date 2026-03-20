Aaron Gordon And Nuggets Square Off Against Raptors On March 20

Gordon tallied 12 points in his most recent game, a 124-96 win over the 76ers on March 17. Gordon is averaging 16.8 points, 6.0 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are averaging 111.8 points per contest against the Raptors, which ranks their defense eighth in the NBA in points allowed.

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