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Aaron Gordon
Denver Nuggets

Aaron Gordon

Denver Nuggets • #32 F

Aaron Gordon And Nuggets Square Off Against Raptors On March 20

Aaron Gordon and the Denver Nuggets play the Toronto Raptors on Friday, March 20. Gordon's points prop was 15.5 as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Gordon tallied 12 points in his most recent game, a 124-96 win over the 76ers on March 17. Gordon is averaging 16.8 points, 6.0 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are averaging 111.8 points per contest against the Raptors, which ranks their defense eighth in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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