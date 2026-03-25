Aaron Gordon And Nuggets Face Mavericks On March 25

In his last game, a 125-123 win over the Suns on March 24, Gordon had 16 points and six rebounds. Gordon is averaging 16.6 points, 5.9 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are averaging 119 points per game against the Mavericks, which ranks their defense 23rd in the league in points allowed.

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