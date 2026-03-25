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Aaron Gordon
Denver Nuggets

Aaron Gordon

Denver Nuggets • #32 F

Aaron Gordon And Nuggets Face Mavericks On March 25

Aaron Gordon and the Denver Nuggets play the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday, March 25. Gordon's points prop was 16.5 as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game, a 125-123 win over the Suns on March 24, Gordon had 16 points and six rebounds. Gordon is averaging 16.6 points, 5.9 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are averaging 119 points per game against the Mavericks, which ranks their defense 23rd in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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