Aaron Gordon And Nuggets Take On Lakers On March 14

In his last action, a 129-93 win over the Rockets on March 11, Gordon totaled . Gordon is averaging 16.6 points, 6.1 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

The Lakers are giving up 115.1 points per game, which ranks 14th in the NBA.

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