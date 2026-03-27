Aaron Gordon And Nuggets Play Jazz On March 27

Last time out on March 24, Gordon put up 16 points and six rebounds in a 125-123 win over the Suns. Gordon is averaging 16.6 points, 5.9 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

The Jazz rank last in the league in points allowed, surrendering 125.2 points per game.

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