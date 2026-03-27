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Aaron Gordon
Denver Nuggets

Aaron Gordon

Denver Nuggets • #32 F

Aaron Gordon And Nuggets Play Jazz On March 27

Aaron Gordon and the Denver Nuggets play the Utah Jazz on Friday, March 27. Gordon's points prop was 15.5 as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Last time out on March 24, Gordon put up 16 points and six rebounds in a 125-123 win over the Suns. Gordon is averaging 16.6 points, 5.9 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

The Jazz rank last in the league in points allowed, surrendering 125.2 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Aaron Gordon

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