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Aaron Gordon
Denver Nuggets

Aaron Gordon

Denver Nuggets • #32 F

Aaron Gordon And Nuggets Play Grizzlies On March 18

Aaron Gordon and the Denver Nuggets play the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday, March 18. Gordon's points prop was 16.5 as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last appearance, a 124-96 win over the 76ers on March 17, Gordon had 12 points. Gordon is averaging 16.8 points, 6.0 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are scoring 118.6 points per game against the Grizzlies, which ranks their defense 24th in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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