Aaron Gordon And Nuggets Play Grizzlies On March 18

In his last appearance, a 124-96 win over the 76ers on March 17, Gordon had 12 points. Gordon is averaging 16.8 points, 6.0 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are scoring 118.6 points per game against the Grizzlies, which ranks their defense 24th in the NBA in points allowed.

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