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Aaron Gordon
Denver Nuggets

Aaron Gordon

Denver Nuggets • #32 F

Aaron Gordon And Nuggets Square Off Against 76ers On March 17

Aaron Gordon and the Denver Nuggets play the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday, March 17. Gordon's points prop was 15.5 as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Gordon tallied 27 points and two blocks in his last appearance, a 127-125 loss to the Lakers on March 14. Gordon is averaging 17.0 points, 6.1 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

The 76ers rank 17th in the NBA in points allowed, surrendering 116 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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