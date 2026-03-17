Aaron Gordon And Nuggets Square Off Against 76ers On March 17

Gordon tallied 27 points and two blocks in his last appearance, a 127-125 loss to the Lakers on March 14. Gordon is averaging 17.0 points, 6.1 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

The 76ers rank 17th in the NBA in points allowed, surrendering 116 points per game.

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