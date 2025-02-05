NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - February 5
The Washington Wizards versus the Brooklyn Nets is a game to catch on a Wednesday NBA schedule that has a lot of thrilling contests.
Check out our betting preview below for a breakdown of all the important games in the NBA today.
Charlotte Hornets vs. Milwaukee Bucks
- Projected Favorite: Bucks (60.14% win probability)
- Spread: Bucks (-9)
- Total: 218.5
- Moneyline: Bucks -375, Hornets +300
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: FDSSE, FDSWI
Detroit Pistons vs. Cleveland Cavaliers
- Projected Favorite: Cavaliers (57.65% win probability)
- Spread: Cavaliers (-5)
- Total: 236
- Moneyline: Cavaliers -215, Pistons +180
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: FDSDET, FDSOH
Atlanta Hawks vs. San Antonio Spurs
- Projected Favorite: Hawks (55.99% win probability)
- Spread: Spurs (-5)
- Total: 241.5
- Moneyline: Spurs -198, Hawks +166
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN, FDSSE, FDSSW
Brooklyn Nets vs. Washington Wizards
- Projected Favorite: Nets (58.26% win probability)
- Spread: Nets (-1)
- Total: 217.5
- Moneyline: Nets -118, Wizards +100
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: YES, MNMT
Philadelphia 76ers vs. Miami Heat
- Projected Favorite: Heat (51.11% win probability)
- Spread: Heat (-1.5)
- Total: 215.5
- Moneyline: Heat -126, 76ers +108
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH, FDSSUN
Toronto Raptors vs. Memphis Grizzlies
- Projected Favorite: Grizzlies (80.85% win probability)
- Spread: Grizzlies (-8)
- Total: 240.5
- Moneyline: Grizzlies -330, Raptors +265
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: SportsNet, FDSSE
Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Chicago Bulls
- Projected Favorite: Timberwolves (82.42% win probability)
- Spread: Timberwolves (-11)
- Total: 226.5
- Moneyline: Timberwolves -592, Bulls +440
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: CHSN, FDSN
Utah Jazz vs. Golden State Warriors
- Projected Favorite: Warriors (61.48% win probability)
- Spread: Warriors (-6.5)
- Total: 228.5
- Moneyline: Warriors -260, Jazz +215
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA, KJZZ
Denver Nuggets vs. New Orleans Pelicans
- Projected Favorite: Nuggets (82.33% win probability)
- Spread: Nuggets (-10.5)
- Total: 240
- Moneyline: Nuggets -490, Pelicans +380
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ALT, Gulf Coast Sports
Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Phoenix Suns
- Projected Favorite: Thunder (81.51% win probability)
- Spread: Thunder (-12)
- Total: 225.5
- Moneyline: Thunder -719, Suns +520
- Time: 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN, FDSOK, AZFamily
Sacramento Kings vs. Orlando Magic
- Projected Favorite: Kings (60.11% win probability)
- Spread: Kings (-5)
- Total: 218.5
- Moneyline: Kings -205, Magic +172
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA, FDSFL
All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
