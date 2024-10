NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - October 26

The NBA slate today, which includes the Sacramento Kings versus the Los Angeles Lakers, should provide some fireworks.

Want to improve your chances prior to today's NBA action? Take a look at our betting preview below.

Denver Nuggets vs. Los Angeles Clippers

Projected Favorite: Nuggets (65.78% win probability)

Nuggets (65.78% win probability) Spread: Nuggets (-7.5)

Nuggets (-7.5) Total: 219.5

219.5 Moneyline: Nuggets -310, Clippers +250

Nuggets -310, Clippers +250 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBA TV, ALT, FDSSC

Washington Wizards vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

Projected Favorite: Cavaliers (71.25% win probability)

Cavaliers (71.25% win probability) Spread: Cavaliers (-9.5)

Cavaliers (-9.5) Total: 229.5

229.5 Moneyline: Cavaliers -429, Wizards +340

Cavaliers -429, Wizards +340 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MNMT, FDSOH

Charlotte Hornets vs. Miami Heat

Projected Favorite: Heat (82.66% win probability)

Heat (82.66% win probability) Spread: Heat (-3.5)

Heat (-3.5) Total: 220.5

220.5 Moneyline: Heat -166, Hornets +140

Heat -166, Hornets +140 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: FDSSE, FDSSUN

Detroit Pistons vs. Boston Celtics

Projected Favorite: Celtics (90.43% win probability)

Celtics (90.43% win probability) Spread: Celtics (-13.5)

Celtics (-13.5) Total: 228.5

228.5 Moneyline: Celtics -952, Pistons +660

Celtics -952, Pistons +660 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-BOS, FDSDET

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Toronto Raptors

Projected Favorite: Timberwolves (92.18% win probability)

Timberwolves (92.18% win probability) Spread: Timberwolves (-11)

Timberwolves (-11) Total: 220.5

220.5 Moneyline: Timberwolves -649, Raptors +490

Timberwolves -649, Raptors +490 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: TSN, FDSN

Chicago Bulls vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

Projected Favorite: Thunder (77.85% win probability)

Thunder (77.85% win probability) Spread: Thunder (-9)

Thunder (-9) Total: 230.5

230.5 Moneyline: Thunder -400, Bulls +315

Thunder -400, Bulls +315 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: CHSN, FDSOK

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Orlando Magic

Projected Favorite: Magic (69.63% win probability)

Magic (69.63% win probability) Spread: Magic (-1.5)

Magic (-1.5) Total: 220.5

220.5 Moneyline: Magic -132, Grizzlies +112

Magic -132, Grizzlies +112 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBA TV, FDSSE, FDSFL

San Antonio Spurs vs. Houston Rockets

Projected Favorite: Rockets (64.37% win probability)

Rockets (64.37% win probability) Spread: Rockets (-1)

Rockets (-1) Total: 224.5

224.5 Moneyline: Rockets -120, Spurs +102

Rockets -120, Spurs +102 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV Channel: SCHN, KENS

Phoenix Suns vs. Dallas Mavericks

Projected Favorite: Suns (59.07% win probability)

Suns (59.07% win probability) Spread: Mavericks (-2)

Mavericks (-2) Total: 232.5

232.5 Moneyline: Mavericks -132, Suns +112

Mavericks -132, Suns +112 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: AZFamily, KFAA

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Sacramento Kings

Projected Favorite: Kings (52.27% win probability)

Kings (52.27% win probability) Moneyline: Lakers , Kings

Lakers , Kings Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: NBA TV, SportsNet LA, NBCS-CA

