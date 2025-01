NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - January 27

The NBA slate today, which includes the New Orleans Pelicans taking on the Toronto Raptors, should provide some fireworks.

Looking for additional betting intel for today's NBA action? We've got you covered with odds for each of the big games in the article below.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Detroit Pistons

Projected Favorite: Cavaliers (80.84% win probability)

Cavaliers (80.84% win probability) Spread: Cavaliers (-10.5)

Cavaliers (-10.5) Total: 235

235 Moneyline: Cavaliers -481, Pistons +370

Cavaliers -481, Pistons +370 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBA TV, FDSOH, FDSDET

Bet on Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Detroit Pistons with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Charlotte Hornets vs. Los Angeles Lakers

Projected Favorite: Lakers (52.54% win probability)

Lakers (52.54% win probability) Spread: Lakers (-6)

Lakers (-6) Total: 222

222 Moneyline: Lakers -230, Hornets +190

Lakers -230, Hornets +190 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet LA, FDSSE, WSOC 9

Bet on Charlotte Hornets vs. Los Angeles Lakers with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Boston Celtics vs. Houston Rockets

Projected Favorite: Celtics (66.51% win probability)

Celtics (66.51% win probability) Spread: Celtics (-6.5)

Celtics (-6.5) Total: 222

222 Moneyline: Celtics -260, Rockets +215

Celtics -260, Rockets +215 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: SCHN, NBCS-BOS

Bet on Boston Celtics vs. Houston Rockets with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Brooklyn Nets vs. Sacramento Kings

Projected Favorite: Kings (64.37% win probability)

Kings (64.37% win probability) Spread: Kings (-10.5)

Kings (-10.5) Total: 221.5

221.5 Moneyline: Kings -490, Nets +380

Kings -490, Nets +380 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CA, YES

Bet on Brooklyn Nets vs. Sacramento Kings with FanDuel Sportsbook.

New York Knicks vs. Memphis Grizzlies

Projected Favorite: Knicks (65.49% win probability)

Knicks (65.49% win probability) Spread: Knicks (-3.5)

Knicks (-3.5) Total: 242.5

242.5 Moneyline: Knicks -164, Grizzlies +138

Knicks -164, Grizzlies +138 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: MSG, FDSSE

Bet on New York Knicks vs. Memphis Grizzlies with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Toronto Raptors vs. New Orleans Pelicans

Projected Favorite: Raptors (53.74% win probability)

Raptors (53.74% win probability) Spread: Raptors (-1)

Raptors (-1) Total: 232.5

232.5 Moneyline: Raptors -118, Pelicans +100

Raptors -118, Pelicans +100 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: TSN, Gulf Coast Sports, WVUE

Bet on Toronto Raptors vs. New Orleans Pelicans with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Miami Heat vs. Orlando Magic

Projected Favorite: Heat (62.31% win probability)

Heat (62.31% win probability) Spread: Magic (-1)

Magic (-1) Total: 207.5

207.5 Moneyline: Magic -110, Heat -106

Magic -110, Heat -106 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: FDSSUN, FDSFL

Bet on Miami Heat vs. Orlando Magic with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Atlanta Hawks

Projected Favorite: Timberwolves (73.06% win probability)

Timberwolves (73.06% win probability) Spread: Timberwolves (-10.5)

Timberwolves (-10.5) Total: 219.5

219.5 Moneyline: Timberwolves -481, Hawks +370

Timberwolves -481, Hawks +370 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: FDSN, FDSSE

Bet on Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Atlanta Hawks with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Chicago Bulls vs. Denver Nuggets

Projected Favorite: Nuggets (65.42% win probability)

Nuggets (65.42% win probability) Spread: Nuggets (-8)

Nuggets (-8) Total: 246

246 Moneyline: Nuggets -319, Bulls +260

Nuggets -319, Bulls +260 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: CHSN, ALT, KTVD

Bet on Chicago Bulls vs. Denver Nuggets with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Dallas Mavericks vs. Washington Wizards

Projected Favorite: Mavericks (86.92% win probability)

Mavericks (86.92% win probability) Spread: Mavericks (-12)

Mavericks (-12) Total: 230.5

230.5 Moneyline: Mavericks -649, Wizards +480

Mavericks -649, Wizards +480 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV Channel: KFAA, MNMT

Bet on Dallas Mavericks vs. Washington Wizards with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Utah Jazz vs. Milwaukee Bucks

Projected Favorite: Bucks (70.92% win probability)

Bucks (70.92% win probability) Spread: Bucks (-9)

Bucks (-9) Total: 236

236 Moneyline: Bucks -420, Jazz +330

Bucks -420, Jazz +330 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: KJZZ, FDSWI

Bet on Utah Jazz vs. Milwaukee Bucks with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Phoenix Suns vs. Los Angeles Clippers

Projected Favorite: Suns (54.21% win probability)

Suns (54.21% win probability) Spread: Clippers (-1)

Clippers (-1) Total: 223.5

223.5 Moneyline: Clippers -120, Suns +102

Clippers -120, Suns +102 Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV Channel: NBA TV, AZFamily, KTLA

Bet on Phoenix Suns vs. Los Angeles Clippers with FanDuel Sportsbook.

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, and Chandler Parsons Monday-Thursday at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/podcasts.