NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - January 23

In a Thursday NBA slate that features plenty of competitive contests, the Miami Heat versus the Milwaukee Bucks is a game to catch.

Indiana Pacers vs. San Antonio Spurs

Projected Favorite: Pacers (68.86% win probability)

Pacers (68.86% win probability) Spread: Pacers (-2.5)

Pacers (-2.5) Total: 229

229 Moneyline: Pacers -148, Spurs +126

Pacers -148, Spurs +126 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBA TV, KENS, FDSIN

Orlando Magic vs. Portland Trail Blazers

Projected Favorite: Magic (80.43% win probability)

Magic (80.43% win probability) Spread: Magic (-9)

Magic (-9) Total: 209.5

209.5 Moneyline: Magic -405, Trail Blazers +320

Magic -405, Trail Blazers +320 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: KATU, KUNP, FDSFL

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Miami Heat

Projected Favorite: Bucks (61.25% win probability)

Bucks (61.25% win probability) Moneyline: Bucks , Heat

Bucks , Heat Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, truTV, MAX

Atlanta Hawks vs. Toronto Raptors

Projected Favorite: Hawks (63.55% win probability)

Hawks (63.55% win probability) Spread: Hawks (-6.5)

Hawks (-6.5) Total: 235.5

235.5 Moneyline: Hawks -275, Raptors +225

Hawks -275, Raptors +225 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: TSN, FDSSE

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Dallas Mavericks

Projected Favorite: Thunder (73.60% win probability)

Thunder (73.60% win probability) Spread: Thunder (-12)

Thunder (-12) Total: 218.5

218.5 Moneyline: Thunder -621, Mavericks +460

Thunder -621, Mavericks +460 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: KFAA, WFAA, FDSOK

Denver Nuggets vs. Sacramento Kings

Projected Favorite: Nuggets (73.55% win probability)

Nuggets (73.55% win probability) Spread: Nuggets (-7.5)

Nuggets (-7.5) Total: 239.5

239.5 Moneyline: Nuggets -310, Kings +250

Nuggets -310, Kings +250 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CA, ALT, KUSA

Golden State Warriors vs. Chicago Bulls

Projected Favorite: Warriors (60.49% win probability)

Warriors (60.49% win probability) Spread: Warriors (-3.5)

Warriors (-3.5) Total: 232.5

232.5 Moneyline: Warriors -166, Bulls +140

Warriors -166, Bulls +140 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-BA, CHSN

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Boston Celtics

Projected Favorite: Celtics (60.64% win probability)

Celtics (60.64% win probability) Spread: Celtics (-5.5)

Celtics (-5.5) Total: 221.5

221.5 Moneyline: Celtics -230, Lakers +190

Celtics -230, Lakers +190 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, truTV, MAX

Los Angeles Clippers vs. Washington Wizards

Projected Favorite: Clippers (82.77% win probability)

Clippers (82.77% win probability) Spread: Clippers (-13)

Clippers (-13) Total: 223.5

223.5 Moneyline: Clippers -820, Wizards +570

Clippers -820, Wizards +570 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: FDSSC, MNMT

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

