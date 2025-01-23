FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - January 23

NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - January 23

In a Thursday NBA slate that features plenty of competitive contests, the Miami Heat versus the Milwaukee Bucks is a game to catch.

Looking for additional betting info for today's NBA action? We've got you covered with betting odds for all the important matchups in the article below.

Indiana Pacers vs. San Antonio Spurs

  • Projected Favorite: Pacers (68.86% win probability)
  • Spread: Pacers (-2.5)
  • Total: 229
  • Moneyline: Pacers -148, Spurs +126
  • Time: 2:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBA TV, KENS, FDSIN

Orlando Magic vs. Portland Trail Blazers

  • Projected Favorite: Magic (80.43% win probability)
  • Spread: Magic (-9)
  • Total: 209.5
  • Moneyline: Magic -405, Trail Blazers +320
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: KATU, KUNP, FDSFL

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Miami Heat

  • Projected Favorite: Bucks (61.25% win probability)
  • Moneyline: Bucks , Heat
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: TNT, truTV, MAX

Atlanta Hawks vs. Toronto Raptors

  • Projected Favorite: Hawks (63.55% win probability)
  • Spread: Hawks (-6.5)
  • Total: 235.5
  • Moneyline: Hawks -275, Raptors +225
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: TSN, FDSSE

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Dallas Mavericks

  • Projected Favorite: Thunder (73.60% win probability)
  • Spread: Thunder (-12)
  • Total: 218.5
  • Moneyline: Thunder -621, Mavericks +460
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: KFAA, WFAA, FDSOK

Denver Nuggets vs. Sacramento Kings

  • Projected Favorite: Nuggets (73.55% win probability)
  • Spread: Nuggets (-7.5)
  • Total: 239.5
  • Moneyline: Nuggets -310, Kings +250
  • Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CA, ALT, KUSA

Golden State Warriors vs. Chicago Bulls

  • Projected Favorite: Warriors (60.49% win probability)
  • Spread: Warriors (-3.5)
  • Total: 232.5
  • Moneyline: Warriors -166, Bulls +140
  • Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBCS-BA, CHSN

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Boston Celtics

  • Projected Favorite: Celtics (60.64% win probability)
  • Spread: Celtics (-5.5)
  • Total: 221.5
  • Moneyline: Celtics -230, Lakers +190
  • Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: TNT, truTV, MAX

Los Angeles Clippers vs. Washington Wizards

  • Projected Favorite: Clippers (82.77% win probability)
  • Spread: Clippers (-13)
  • Total: 223.5
  • Moneyline: Clippers -820, Wizards +570
  • Time: 10:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: FDSSC, MNMT

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

