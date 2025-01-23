NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - January 23
In a Thursday NBA slate that features plenty of competitive contests, the Miami Heat versus the Milwaukee Bucks is a game to catch.
Looking for additional betting info for today's NBA action? We've got you covered with betting odds for all the important matchups in the article below.
Indiana Pacers vs. San Antonio Spurs
- Projected Favorite: Pacers (68.86% win probability)
- Spread: Pacers (-2.5)
- Total: 229
- Moneyline: Pacers -148, Spurs +126
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBA TV, KENS, FDSIN
Orlando Magic vs. Portland Trail Blazers
- Projected Favorite: Magic (80.43% win probability)
- Spread: Magic (-9)
- Total: 209.5
- Moneyline: Magic -405, Trail Blazers +320
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: KATU, KUNP, FDSFL
Milwaukee Bucks vs. Miami Heat
- Projected Favorite: Bucks (61.25% win probability)
- Moneyline: Bucks , Heat
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, truTV, MAX
Atlanta Hawks vs. Toronto Raptors
- Projected Favorite: Hawks (63.55% win probability)
- Spread: Hawks (-6.5)
- Total: 235.5
- Moneyline: Hawks -275, Raptors +225
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TSN, FDSSE
Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Dallas Mavericks
- Projected Favorite: Thunder (73.60% win probability)
- Spread: Thunder (-12)
- Total: 218.5
- Moneyline: Thunder -621, Mavericks +460
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: KFAA, WFAA, FDSOK
Denver Nuggets vs. Sacramento Kings
- Projected Favorite: Nuggets (73.55% win probability)
- Spread: Nuggets (-7.5)
- Total: 239.5
- Moneyline: Nuggets -310, Kings +250
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA, ALT, KUSA
Golden State Warriors vs. Chicago Bulls
- Projected Favorite: Warriors (60.49% win probability)
- Spread: Warriors (-3.5)
- Total: 232.5
- Moneyline: Warriors -166, Bulls +140
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA, CHSN
Los Angeles Lakers vs. Boston Celtics
- Projected Favorite: Celtics (60.64% win probability)
- Spread: Celtics (-5.5)
- Total: 221.5
- Moneyline: Celtics -230, Lakers +190
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, truTV, MAX
Los Angeles Clippers vs. Washington Wizards
- Projected Favorite: Clippers (82.77% win probability)
- Spread: Clippers (-13)
- Total: 223.5
- Moneyline: Clippers -820, Wizards +570
- Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: FDSSC, MNMT
All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
