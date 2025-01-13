NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - January 13
The NBA schedule today, which includes the Memphis Grizzlies taking on the Houston Rockets, is sure to please.
Before today's NBA games, get a sneak peek at the betting odds right here.
Washington Wizards vs. Minnesota Timberwolves
- Projected Favorite: Timberwolves (80.38% win probability)
- Spread: Timberwolves (-13.5)
- Total: 224.5
- Moneyline: Timberwolves -847, Wizards +590
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MNMT, FDSN
New York Knicks vs. Detroit Pistons
- Projected Favorite: Knicks (73.45% win probability)
- Spread: Knicks (-7)
- Total: 224
- Moneyline: Knicks -290, Pistons +235
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: MSG, FDSDET
Toronto Raptors vs. Golden State Warriors
- Projected Favorite: Warriors (67.19% win probability)
- Spread: Warriors (-4.5)
- Total: 228.5
- Moneyline: Warriors -198, Raptors +166
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA, TSN
Houston Rockets vs. Memphis Grizzlies
- Projected Favorite: Rockets (60.31% win probability)
- Spread: Rockets (-2.5)
- Total: 235.5
- Moneyline: Rockets -142, Grizzlies +120
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBA TV, SCHN, FDSSE
Los Angeles Lakers vs. San Antonio Spurs
- Projected Favorite: Lakers (64.11% win probability)
- Spread: Lakers (-3.5)
- Total: 222.5
- Moneyline: Lakers -172, Spurs +144
- Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBA TV, SportsNet LA, FDSSW
Los Angeles Clippers vs. Miami Heat
- Projected Favorite: Clippers (56.08% win probability)
- Spread: Clippers (-6)
- Total: 214.5
- Moneyline: Clippers -230, Heat +190
- Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: FDSSC, FDSSUN
