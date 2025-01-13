NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - January 13

The NBA schedule today, which includes the Memphis Grizzlies taking on the Houston Rockets, is sure to please.

Before today's NBA games, get a sneak peek at the betting odds right here.

Washington Wizards vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

Projected Favorite: Timberwolves (80.38% win probability)

Timberwolves (80.38% win probability) Spread: Timberwolves (-13.5)

Timberwolves (-13.5) Total: 224.5

224.5 Moneyline: Timberwolves -847, Wizards +590

Timberwolves -847, Wizards +590 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MNMT, FDSN

New York Knicks vs. Detroit Pistons

Projected Favorite: Knicks (73.45% win probability)

Knicks (73.45% win probability) Spread: Knicks (-7)

Knicks (-7) Total: 224

224 Moneyline: Knicks -290, Pistons +235

Knicks -290, Pistons +235 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: MSG, FDSDET

Toronto Raptors vs. Golden State Warriors

Projected Favorite: Warriors (67.19% win probability)

Warriors (67.19% win probability) Spread: Warriors (-4.5)

Warriors (-4.5) Total: 228.5

228.5 Moneyline: Warriors -198, Raptors +166

Warriors -198, Raptors +166 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-BA, TSN

Houston Rockets vs. Memphis Grizzlies

Projected Favorite: Rockets (60.31% win probability)

Rockets (60.31% win probability) Spread: Rockets (-2.5)

Rockets (-2.5) Total: 235.5

235.5 Moneyline: Rockets -142, Grizzlies +120

Rockets -142, Grizzlies +120 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBA TV, SCHN, FDSSE

Los Angeles Lakers vs. San Antonio Spurs

Projected Favorite: Lakers (64.11% win probability)

Lakers (64.11% win probability) Spread: Lakers (-3.5)

Lakers (-3.5) Total: 222.5

222.5 Moneyline: Lakers -172, Spurs +144

Lakers -172, Spurs +144 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: NBA TV, SportsNet LA, FDSSW

Los Angeles Clippers vs. Miami Heat

Projected Favorite: Clippers (56.08% win probability)

Clippers (56.08% win probability) Spread: Clippers (-6)

Clippers (-6) Total: 214.5

214.5 Moneyline: Clippers -230, Heat +190

Clippers -230, Heat +190 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: FDSSC, FDSSUN

