NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - January 11
The San Antonio Spurs versus the Los Angeles Lakers is a game to see on a Saturday NBA schedule that includes a lot of thrilling matchups.
Seeking additional betting information for today's NBA action? We have you covered with odds for each of the big games in the article below.
Atlanta Hawks vs. Houston Rockets
- Projected Favorite: Rockets (62.57% win probability)
- Spread: Rockets (-4)
- Total: 232.5
- Moneyline: Rockets -200, Hawks +168
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: SCHN, FDSSE
Bet on Atlanta Hawks vs. Houston Rockets with FanDuel Sportsbook.
Phoenix Suns vs. Utah Jazz
- Projected Favorite: Suns (76.22% win probability)
- Spread: Suns (-10.5)
- Total: 229
- Moneyline: Suns -521, Jazz +400
- Time: 5:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: AZFamily, KJZZ
Bet on Phoenix Suns vs. Utah Jazz with FanDuel Sportsbook.
Detroit Pistons vs. Toronto Raptors
- Projected Favorite: Pistons (67.06% win probability)
- Spread: Pistons (-5)
- Total: 230
- Moneyline: Pistons -210, Raptors +176
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TSN, FDSDET
Bet on Detroit Pistons vs. Toronto Raptors with FanDuel Sportsbook.
Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Memphis Grizzlies
- Projected Favorite: Timberwolves (57.01% win probability)
- Spread: Timberwolves (-2)
- Total: 227.5
- Moneyline: Timberwolves -136, Grizzlies +116
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: FDSN, FDSSE
Bet on Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Memphis Grizzlies with FanDuel Sportsbook.
Portland Trail Blazers vs. Miami Heat
- Projected Favorite: Heat (71.13% win probability)
- Spread: Heat (-3.5)
- Total: 215.5
- Moneyline: Heat -168, Trail Blazers +140
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: KATU, KUNP, FDSSUN
Bet on Portland Trail Blazers vs. Miami Heat with FanDuel Sportsbook.
Los Angeles Lakers vs. San Antonio Spurs
- Projected Favorite: Lakers (64.78% win probability)
- Moneyline: Lakers , Spurs
- Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA, FDSSW
Bet on Los Angeles Lakers vs. San Antonio Spurs with FanDuel Sportsbook.
Los Angeles Clippers vs. Charlotte Hornets
- Projected Favorite: Clippers (78.40% win probability)
- Moneyline: Clippers , Hornets
- Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: FDSSC, FDSSE
Bet on Los Angeles Clippers vs. Charlotte Hornets with FanDuel Sportsbook.
All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, and Chandler Parsons Monday-Thursday at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/podcasts.