NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - January 11

The San Antonio Spurs versus the Los Angeles Lakers is a game to see on a Saturday NBA schedule that includes a lot of thrilling matchups.

Atlanta Hawks vs. Houston Rockets

Projected Favorite: Rockets (62.57% win probability)

Rockets (62.57% win probability) Spread: Rockets (-4)

Rockets (-4) Total: 232.5

232.5 Moneyline: Rockets -200, Hawks +168

Rockets -200, Hawks +168 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: SCHN, FDSSE

Phoenix Suns vs. Utah Jazz

Projected Favorite: Suns (76.22% win probability)

Suns (76.22% win probability) Spread: Suns (-10.5)

Suns (-10.5) Total: 229

229 Moneyline: Suns -521, Jazz +400

Suns -521, Jazz +400 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV Channel: AZFamily, KJZZ

Detroit Pistons vs. Toronto Raptors

Projected Favorite: Pistons (67.06% win probability)

Pistons (67.06% win probability) Spread: Pistons (-5)

Pistons (-5) Total: 230

230 Moneyline: Pistons -210, Raptors +176

Pistons -210, Raptors +176 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: TSN, FDSDET

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Memphis Grizzlies

Projected Favorite: Timberwolves (57.01% win probability)

Timberwolves (57.01% win probability) Spread: Timberwolves (-2)

Timberwolves (-2) Total: 227.5

227.5 Moneyline: Timberwolves -136, Grizzlies +116

Timberwolves -136, Grizzlies +116 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: FDSN, FDSSE

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Miami Heat

Projected Favorite: Heat (71.13% win probability)

Heat (71.13% win probability) Spread: Heat (-3.5)

Heat (-3.5) Total: 215.5

215.5 Moneyline: Heat -168, Trail Blazers +140

Heat -168, Trail Blazers +140 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: KATU, KUNP, FDSSUN

Los Angeles Lakers vs. San Antonio Spurs

Projected Favorite: Lakers (64.78% win probability)

Lakers (64.78% win probability) Moneyline: Lakers , Spurs

Lakers , Spurs Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet LA, FDSSW

Los Angeles Clippers vs. Charlotte Hornets

Projected Favorite: Clippers (78.40% win probability)

Clippers (78.40% win probability) Moneyline: Clippers , Hornets

Clippers , Hornets Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: FDSSC, FDSSE

