Navy vs North Texas Prediction, Odds, & Betting Trends for College Football Week 6 Game

The Navy Midshipmen will take on the North Texas Mean Green in college football action on Saturday.

Navy vs North Texas Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Navy: (-245) | North Texas: (+198)

Navy: (-245) | North Texas: (+198) Spread: Navy: -6.5 (-110) | North Texas: +6.5 (-110)

Navy: -6.5 (-110) | North Texas: +6.5 (-110) Total: 60.5 -- Over: (-112) | Under: (-108)

Navy vs North Texas Betting Trends

Navy has one win against the spread this season.

Two of Navy's three games have gone over the point total.

North Texas has but one win versus the spread this season.

Every North Texas game has gone over the point total this season.

Navy vs North Texas Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Midshipmen win (86.5%)

Navy vs North Texas Point Spread

North Texas is listed as an underdog by 6.5 points (-110 odds), and Navy, the favorite, is -110 to cover.

Navy vs North Texas Over/Under

An over/under of 60.5 has been set for Navy-North Texas on October 7, with the over being -112 and the under -108.

Navy vs North Texas Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Navy vs. North Texas reveal Navy as the favorite (-245) and North Texas as the underdog (+198).

Navy vs. North Texas Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Navy 20.3 128 28.5 56 50.5 1 4 North Texas 36.3 64 43 115 57.5 3 4

