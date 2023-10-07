FanDuel Research Sportsbook Fantasy Casino Racing Fanduel TV Free2Play
Navy vs North Texas Prediction, Odds, & Betting Trends for College Football Week 6 Game

Data Skrive
Data Skrive
The Navy Midshipmen will take on the North Texas Mean Green in college football action on Saturday.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information regarding NCAA football betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Navy vs North Texas Odds & Spread

  • All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
  • Moneyline: Navy: (-245) | North Texas: (+198)
  • Spread: Navy: -6.5 (-110) | North Texas: +6.5 (-110)
  • Total: 60.5 -- Over: (-112) | Under: (-108)

Navy vs North Texas Betting Trends

  • Navy has one win against the spread this season.
  • Two of Navy's three games have gone over the point total.
  • North Texas has but one win versus the spread this season.
  • Every North Texas game has gone over the point total this season.

Navy vs North Texas Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Midshipmen win (86.5%)

Navy vs North Texas Point Spread

North Texas is listed as an underdog by 6.5 points (-110 odds), and Navy, the favorite, is -110 to cover.

Navy vs North Texas Over/Under

An over/under of 60.5 has been set for Navy-North Texas on October 7, with the over being -112 and the under -108.

Navy vs North Texas Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Navy vs. North Texas reveal Navy as the favorite (-245) and North Texas as the underdog (+198).

Navy vs. North Texas Points Insights

Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Games Over Current Total
Total Games
Navy20.312828.55650.514
North Texas36.3644311557.534

