Wilyer Abreu Day-To-Day For Aug. 8 Against Athletics (Undisclosed)

Abreu is hitting for a .256 BA, .331 OBP and .462 SLG with a 20.7% strikeout rate and a 10% walk rate. His OPS is .793 and he has scored 64 runs. In 492 plate appearances, he has hit 20 home runs and driven in 62 runs. Abreu has recorded seven steals on 11 attempts. In his most recent appearance, he reached base in all three of his plate appearances (2 for 2 with a double and three RBIs) against the Athletics.