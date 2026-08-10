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Kyle Stowers
Miami Marlins

Kyle Stowers

Miami Marlins • #28 LF

Kyle Stowers Day-To-Day For Aug. 11 Against Pirates (Hamstring)

Kyle Stowers (hamstring) is day-to-day for the Miami Marlins' upcoming contest against the Pirates on Tuesday, Aug. 11.

What It Means

Stowers is hitting for a .242 BA, .327 OBP and .462 SLG with a 31.3% strikeout rate and a 9.5% walk rate. His OPS is .788 and he has scored 44 runs. In 399 plate appearances, he has hit 16 home runs and driven in 52 runs. He racked up two hits (going 2 for 4 with a triple and two RBIs) in his most recent game against the Angels.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kyle Stowers

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