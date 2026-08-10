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Kazuma Okamoto
Toronto Blue Jays

Kazuma Okamoto

Toronto Blue Jays • #7 3B

Kazuma Okamoto Day-To-Day For Aug. 10 Against Red Sox (Knee)

Kazuma Okamoto (knee) is day-to-day for the Toronto Blue Jays' upcoming matchup against the Red Sox on Monday, Aug. 10.

What It Means

Okamoto is hitting for a .225 BA, .299 OBP and .429 SLG with a 31.2% strikeout rate and an 8.4% walk rate. His OPS is .728 and he has scored 61 runs. In 475 plate appearances, he has hit 24 home runs (19th in MLB) and driven in 70 runs (20th in MLB). He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Phillies.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kazuma Okamoto

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