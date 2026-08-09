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Joey Ortiz
Milwaukee Brewers

Joey Ortiz

Milwaukee Brewers • #3 3B

Joey Ortiz Day-To-Day For Aug. 9 Against Twins (Neck)

Joey Ortiz (neck) is day-to-day for the Milwaukee Brewers' upcoming matchup against the Twins on Sunday, Aug. 9.

What It Means

Ortiz is hitting for a .240 BA, .306 OBP and .356 SLG with an 18.1% strikeout rate and an 8.9% walk rate. His OPS is .662 and he has scored 28 runs. In 282 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 29 runs. Ortiz has recorded eight steals on 12 attempts. In his last game he had a hitless showing (0 for 1) against the Twins.

Written by Data Skrive on
Joey Ortiz

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