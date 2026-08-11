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Geraldo Perdomo
Arizona Diamondbacks

Geraldo Perdomo

Arizona Diamondbacks • #2 SS

Geraldo Perdomo Day-To-Day For Aug. 11 Against Rockies (Knee)

Geraldo Perdomo (knee) is day-to-day for the Arizona Diamondbacks' upcoming game against the Rockies on Tuesday, Aug. 11.

What It Means

Perdomo is hitting for a .244 BA, .359 OBP and .374 SLG with a 12.4% strikeout rate and a 14.6% walk rate. His OPS is .733 and he has scored 57 runs. In 501 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 42 runs. Perdomo has recorded 17 steals on 26 attempts. In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 2) against the Rockies.

Written by Data Skrive on
Geraldo Perdomo

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