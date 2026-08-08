FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAF

Explore NBA

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
George Springer
Toronto Blue Jays

George Springer

Toronto Blue Jays • #4 RF

George Springer Day-To-Day For Aug. 9 Against Phillies (Shoulder)

George Springer (shoulder) is day-to-day for the Toronto Blue Jays' upcoming game against the Phillies on Sunday, Aug. 9.

What It Means

Springer is hitting for a .234 BA, .317 OBP and .396 SLG with an 18.3% strikeout rate and a 10.1% walk rate. His OPS is .714 and he has scored 40 runs. In 378 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs and driven in 36 runs. Springer has recorded eight steals on 10 attempts. In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Phillies.

Written by Data Skrive on
George Springer

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Toronto Blue JaysRecent Toronto Blue Jays Player News

View All Toronto Blue Jays Player News