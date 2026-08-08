George Springer Day-To-Day For Aug. 9 Against Phillies (Shoulder)

Springer is hitting for a .234 BA, .317 OBP and .396 SLG with an 18.3% strikeout rate and a 10.1% walk rate. His OPS is .714 and he has scored 40 runs. In 378 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs and driven in 36 runs. Springer has recorded eight steals on 10 attempts. In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Phillies.