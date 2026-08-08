Endy Rodriguez Day-To-Day For Aug. 9 Against Mets (Hip)

Rodriguez is hitting for a .267 BA, .373 OBP and .467 SLG with a 25.8% strikeout rate and a 14.5% walk rate. His OPS is .840 and he has scored 20 runs. In 159 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 20 runs. Rodriguez has recorded six steals on seven attempts. In his last game he had a hitless showing (0 for 1) against the Mets.