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Cooper Pratt
Milwaukee Brewers

Cooper Pratt

Milwaukee Brewers • #12 SS

Cooper Pratt On 10-Day Injured List (The milwaukee brewers placed inf cooper pratt on the 10-day injured list.)

The Milwaukee Brewers have placed Cooper Pratt (the milwaukee brewers placed inf cooper pratt on the 10-day injured list.) on the 10-day injured list.

What It Means

Pratt is hitting for a .272 BA, .352 OBP and .368 SLG with a 20.1% strikeout rate and an 11.3% walk rate. His OPS is .720 and he has scored 20 runs. In 159 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in 17 runs. Pratt has recorded 10 steals on 11 attempts. In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Twins.

Written by Data Skrive on
Cooper Pratt

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