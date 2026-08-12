Zebby Matthews And Twins Square Off Against Orioles On Aug. 12

Matthews is 5-8 with a 5.23 ERA and 73 strikeouts in 86 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out was out of the bullpen on Friday when he tossed five innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, surrendering three earned runs while giving up seven hits.

The Orioles are averaging 4.5 runs per game this season, with 2.8 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

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