Zebby Matthews And Twins Face Marlins On May 14
Zebby Matthews will get the start for the Minnesota Twins against the Miami Marlins at Target Field, on Thursday, May 14 at 1:40 p.m. ET. Matthews has -124 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Thursday afternoon.
What It Means
Matthews went 5-6 with a 5.56 ERA and 88 strikeouts in 79 1/3 innings pitched last season.
The Marlins are averaging 4.3 runs per game this season, with 2.5 extra base hits and 0.8 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.