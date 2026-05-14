Zebby Matthews And Twins Face Marlins On May 14

Matthews went 5-6 with a 5.56 ERA and 88 strikeouts in 79 1/3 innings pitched last season.

The Marlins are averaging 4.3 runs per game this season, with 2.5 extra base hits and 0.8 home runs per game.

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