Zebby Matthews And Twins Take On Cubs On July 19

Matthews is 4-6 with a 4.57 ERA and 54 strikeouts in 67 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came in relief on Saturday, July 11 when he threw six innings against the Los Angeles Angels, surrendering four earned runs while allowing nine hits.

The Cubs are averaging 5 runs per game this season, with 3 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.