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Zebby Matthews
Minnesota Twins

Zebby Matthews

Minnesota Twins • #52 RP

Zebby Matthews And Twins Play Brewers On Aug. 7

Zebby Matthews will get the start for the Minnesota Twins against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field, on Friday, Aug. 7 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Matthews has -115 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Matthews is 4-8 with a 5.22 ERA and 69 strikeouts in 81 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came in relief on Saturday when he threw five innings against the Seattle Mariners, surrendering three earned runs while giving up four hits.

The Brewers are averaging 5 runs per game this season, collecting 2.9 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Zebby Matthews

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