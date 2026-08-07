Zebby Matthews And Twins Play Brewers On Aug. 7

Matthews is 4-8 with a 5.22 ERA and 69 strikeouts in 81 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came in relief on Saturday when he threw five innings against the Seattle Mariners, surrendering three earned runs while giving up four hits.

The Brewers are averaging 5 runs per game this season, collecting 2.9 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.