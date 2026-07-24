Zebby Matthews And Twins Face Athletics On July 24

Matthews is 4-7 with a 5.40 ERA and 58 strikeouts in 70 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was in relief on Sunday when he tossed three innings against the Chicago Cubs, surrendering eight earned runs while giving up nine hits.

The Athletics are averaging 4.5 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.9 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

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