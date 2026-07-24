FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore MLB

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Zebby Matthews
Minnesota Twins

Zebby Matthews

Minnesota Twins • #52 RP

Zebby Matthews And Twins Face Athletics On July 24

Zebby Matthews will get the start for his Minnesota Twins against the Athletics at Target Field, on Friday, July 24 at 8:10 p.m. ET. Matthews has -102 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Matthews is 4-7 with a 5.40 ERA and 58 strikeouts in 70 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was in relief on Sunday when he tossed three innings against the Chicago Cubs, surrendering eight earned runs while giving up nine hits.

The Athletics are averaging 4.5 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.9 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Zebby Matthews

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Minnesota TwinsRecent Minnesota Twins Player News

View All Minnesota Twins Player News