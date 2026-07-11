Zebby Matthews And Twins Play Angels On July 11

Matthews is 4-6 with a 4.57 ERA and 54 strikeouts in 67 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came out of the bullpen on Saturday when he threw six innings against the Los Angeles Angels, surrendering four earned runs while allowing nine hits.

The Angels are averaging 4.5 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.8 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.