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Zebby Matthews
Minnesota Twins

Zebby Matthews

Minnesota Twins • #52 RP

Zebby Matthews And Twins Play Angels On July 11

Zebby Matthews will get the start for his Minnesota Twins against the Los Angeles Angels at Target Field, on Saturday, July 11 at 2:10 p.m. ET.

What It Means

Matthews is 4-6 with a 4.57 ERA and 54 strikeouts in 67 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came out of the bullpen on Saturday when he threw six innings against the Los Angeles Angels, surrendering four earned runs while allowing nine hits.

The Angels are averaging 4.5 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.8 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

Written by Data Skrive on
Zebby Matthews

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