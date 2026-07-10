Zebby Matthews And Twins Play Angels On July 10

Matthews is 4-5 with a 4.43 ERA and 51 strikeouts in 61 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out was in relief on Saturday when he threw 4 2/3 innings against the New York Yankees, surrendering four earned runs while allowing three hits.

The Angels are averaging 4.5 runs per game this season, with 2.8 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

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