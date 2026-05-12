Zack Wheeler And Phillies Play Red Sox On May 12

Wheeler is 1-0 with a 3.12 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 17 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he threw 6 1/3 innings against the Athletics, surrendering three earned runs while giving up five hits.

The Red Sox are averaging 3.9 runs per game this season, with 2.4 extra base hits and 0.7 home runs per game.

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