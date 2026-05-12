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Zack Wheeler
Philadelphia Phillies

Zack Wheeler

Philadelphia Phillies • #45 SP

Zack Wheeler And Phillies Play Red Sox On May 12

Zack Wheeler will get the start for his Philadelphia Phillies against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, on Tuesday, May 12 at 6:45 p.m. ET. Wheeler has +7500 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Wheeler is 1-0 with a 3.12 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 17 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he threw 6 1/3 innings against the Athletics, surrendering three earned runs while giving up five hits.

The Red Sox are averaging 3.9 runs per game this season, with 2.4 extra base hits and 0.7 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Zack Wheeler

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