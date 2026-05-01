Zack Wheeler And Phillies Take On Marlins On May 1
Zack Wheeler will get the start for his Philadelphia Phillies against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park, on Friday, May 1 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Wheeler has +102 odds to record over 6.5 strikeouts as of Friday afternoon.
What It Means
Wheeler is 0-0 with a 3.60 ERA and six strikeouts in 5 2/3 innings pitched.
The Marlins are averaging 4.4 runs per game this season, collecting 2.6 extra base hits and 0.7 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.