Zack Wheeler And Phillies Face Athletics On May 6

Wheeler is 1-0 with a 2.45 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 11 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came out of the bullpen on Friday when he tossed six innings against the Miami Marlins, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.

The Athletics are averaging 4.3 runs per game this season, collecting 2.8 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

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