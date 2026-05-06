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Zack Wheeler
Philadelphia Phillies

Zack Wheeler

Philadelphia Phillies • #45 SP

Zack Wheeler And Phillies Face Athletics On May 6

Zack Wheeler will get the start for the Philadelphia Phillies against the Athletics at Citizens Bank Park, on Wednesday, May 6 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Wheeler has -120 odds to total over 6.5 strikeouts as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Wheeler is 1-0 with a 2.45 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 11 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came out of the bullpen on Friday when he tossed six innings against the Miami Marlins, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.

The Athletics are averaging 4.3 runs per game this season, collecting 2.8 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Zack Wheeler

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