Zack Littell And Nationals Play Royals On June 17
Zack Littell will get the start for the Washington Nationals against the Kansas City Royals at Nationals Park, on Wednesday, June 17 at 1:05 p.m. ET. Littell has +118 odds to record over 3.5 strikeouts as of Wednesday morning.
What It Means
Littell is 6-5 with a 5.32 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 66 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was in relief on Friday when he threw 1 2/3 innings against the Seattle Mariners, surrendering five earned runs while allowing four hits.
The Royals are averaging 4 runs per game this season, collecting 2.6 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.