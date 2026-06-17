Zack Littell And Nationals Play Royals On June 17

Littell is 6-5 with a 5.32 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 66 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was in relief on Friday when he threw 1 2/3 innings against the Seattle Mariners, surrendering five earned runs while allowing four hits.

The Royals are averaging 4 runs per game this season, collecting 2.6 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

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