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Zack Littell
Washington Nationals

Zack Littell

Washington Nationals • #18 SP

Zack Littell And Nationals Take On Pirates On July 4

Zack Littell will get the start for the Washington Nationals against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Nationals Park, on Saturday, July 4 at 11:05 a.m. ET. Littell has +102 odds to total over 3.5 strikeouts as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

Littell is 7-6 with a 5.29 ERA and 49 strikeouts in 80 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was in relief on Sunday when he tossed five innings against the Baltimore Orioles, surrendering two earned runs while giving up three hits.

The Pirates are averaging 5.1 runs per game this season, with 3 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Zack Littell

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