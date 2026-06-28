Zack Littell And Nationals Take On Orioles On June 28

Littell is 6-6 with a 5.40 ERA and 46 strikeouts in 75 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was in relief on Tuesday when he threw four innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.

The Orioles are averaging 4.6 runs per game this season, with 2.9 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

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