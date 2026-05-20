Zack Littell And Nationals Play Mets On May 20

Littell is 2-4 with a 6.10 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 41 1/3 innings pitched. His last time out was out of the bullpen on Friday when he tossed five scoreless innings against the Baltimore Orioles while allowing two hits.

The Mets are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, collecting 2.4 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

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