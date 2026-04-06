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Zack Littell
Washington Nationals

Zack Littell

Washington Nationals • #18 SP

Zack Littell And Nationals Face Cardinals On April 6

Zack Littell will get the start for the Washington Nationals against the St. Louis Cardinals at Nationals Park, on Monday, April 6 at 6:45 p.m. ET. Littell has -172 odds to record over 3.5 strikeouts as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Littell is 0-1 with a 5.40 ERA and one strikeout in 5 2/3 innings pitched.

The Cardinals are averaging 4.4 runs per game this season, collecting 2.1 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Zack Littell

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