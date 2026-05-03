Zack Littell And Nationals Take On Brewers On May 3

Littell is 0-4 with a 7.85 ERA and 16 strikeouts in 28 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was out of the bullpen on Tuesday when he threw 3 2/3 innings against the New York Mets, surrendering four earned runs while allowing five hits.

The Brewers are averaging 5.3 runs per game this season, collecting 2.4 extra base hits and 0.7 home runs per game.

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