FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore Kentucky Derby

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Zack Littell
Washington Nationals

Zack Littell

Washington Nationals • #18 SP

Zack Littell And Nationals Take On Brewers On May 3

Zack Littell will get the start for his Washington Nationals against the Milwaukee Brewers at Nationals Park, on Sunday, May 3 at 1:35 p.m. ET. Littell has +104 odds to record over 3.5 strikeouts as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Littell is 0-4 with a 7.85 ERA and 16 strikeouts in 28 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was out of the bullpen on Tuesday when he threw 3 2/3 innings against the New York Mets, surrendering four earned runs while allowing five hits.

The Brewers are averaging 5.3 runs per game this season, collecting 2.4 extra base hits and 0.7 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Zack Littell

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Washington NationalsRecent Washington Nationals Player News

View All Washington Nationals Player News