FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore The Masters

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Zack Littell
Washington Nationals

Zack Littell

Washington Nationals • #18 SP

Zack Littell And Nationals Take On Brewers On April 12

Zack Littell will get the start for the Washington Nationals against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field, on Sunday, April 12 at 2:10 p.m. ET. Littell has -166 odds to record over 3.5 strikeouts as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Littell is 0-1 with a 3.60 ERA and seven strikeouts in 10 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was in relief on Monday when he threw five innings against the St. Louis Cardinals, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.

The Brewers are averaging 5.3 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.6 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Zack Littell

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Washington NationalsRecent Washington Nationals Player News

View All Washington Nationals Player News