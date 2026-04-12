Zack Littell And Nationals Take On Brewers On April 12

Littell is 0-1 with a 3.60 ERA and seven strikeouts in 10 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was in relief on Monday when he threw five innings against the St. Louis Cardinals, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.

The Brewers are averaging 5.3 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.6 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.