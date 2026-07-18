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Zack Littell
Washington Nationals

Zack Littell

Washington Nationals • #18 SP

Zack Littell And Nationals Play Athletics On July 18

Zack Littell will get the start for his Washington Nationals against the Athletics at Sutter Health Park, on Saturday, July 18 at 10:05 p.m. ET. Littell has -120 odds to total over 2.5 strikeouts as of Saturday evening.

What It Means

Littell is 7-6 with a 4.90 ERA and 57 strikeouts in 90 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came out of the bullpen on Friday, July 10 when he threw four innings against the New York Yankees, surrendering one earned run while giving up five hits.

The Athletics are averaging 4.4 runs per game this season, with 2.8 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Zack Littell

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