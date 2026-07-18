Zack Littell And Nationals Play Athletics On July 18

Littell is 7-6 with a 4.90 ERA and 57 strikeouts in 90 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came out of the bullpen on Friday, July 10 when he threw four innings against the New York Yankees, surrendering one earned run while giving up five hits.

The Athletics are averaging 4.4 runs per game this season, with 2.8 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

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