Zack Gelof And Athletics Square Off Against Twins On Aug. 25

Gelof is hitting for a .261 BA, .324 OBP and .464 SLG with a 25.3% strikeout rate and a 6.8% walk rate. His OPS is .788 and he has scored 51 runs. In 308 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs and driven in 37 runs. Gelof has recorded eight steals on 10 attempts. In his last appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2 for 5 with a double and an RBI) against the Twins.

Taj Bradley (9-5) is looking for his 10th win when he gets the starting nod for the Twins in his 26th start of the season. He has a 3.90 ERA in 140 2/3 innings pitched, with 158 strikeouts.

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