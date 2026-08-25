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Zack Gelof
Oakland Athletics

Zack Gelof

Oakland Athletics • #20 2B

Zack Gelof And Athletics Square Off Against Twins On Aug. 25

Zack Gelof and the Athletics will face the Minnesota Twins at Sutter Health Park, on Tuesday, Aug. 25 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Gelof has +390 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Gelof is hitting for a .261 BA, .324 OBP and .464 SLG with a 25.3% strikeout rate and a 6.8% walk rate. His OPS is .788 and he has scored 51 runs. In 308 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs and driven in 37 runs. Gelof has recorded eight steals on 10 attempts. In his last appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2 for 5 with a double and an RBI) against the Twins.

Taj Bradley (9-5) is looking for his 10th win when he gets the starting nod for the Twins in his 26th start of the season. He has a 3.90 ERA in 140 2/3 innings pitched, with 158 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Zack Gelof

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