Zack Gelof And Athletics Face Royals On Aug. 19

Gelof is hitting for a .273 BA, .333 OBP and .492 SLG with a 24.6% strikeout rate and a 6.8% walk rate. His OPS is .826 and he has scored 48 runs. In 281 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs and driven in 34 runs. Gelof has recorded seven steals on nine attempts. In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 2) against the Royals.

The Royals will send Seth Lugo (5-7) to the mound for his 26th start of the season. He is 5-7 with a 4.59 ERA and 108 strikeouts through 139 1/3 innings pitched.

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