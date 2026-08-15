Zack Gelof And Athletics Take On Rangers On Aug. 15

Gelof is hitting for a .278 BA, .336 OBP and .498 SLG with a 25.4% strikeout rate and a 6.4% walk rate. His OPS is .834 and he has scored 45 runs. In 264 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 32 runs. Gelof has recorded seven steals on eight attempts. In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 2) against the Rangers.

MacKenzie Gore (6-9 with a 4.43 ERA and 149 strikeouts in 134 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rangers, his 26th of the season.

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