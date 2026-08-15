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Zack Gelof
Oakland Athletics

Zack Gelof

Oakland Athletics • #20 2B

Zack Gelof And Athletics Take On Rangers On Aug. 15

Zack Gelof and his Athletics will square off against the Texas Rangers at Sutter Health Park, on Saturday, Aug. 15 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Gelof has +410 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Gelof is hitting for a .278 BA, .336 OBP and .498 SLG with a 25.4% strikeout rate and a 6.4% walk rate. His OPS is .834 and he has scored 45 runs. In 264 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 32 runs. Gelof has recorded seven steals on eight attempts. In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 2) against the Rangers.

MacKenzie Gore (6-9 with a 4.43 ERA and 149 strikeouts in 134 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rangers, his 26th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Zack Gelof

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